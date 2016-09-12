VIDEO: Clinton appears to stumble as she enters van to leave 9/11 memorial event

Hillary Clinton appeared to stumble as she was put into a van after what her campaign characterised as an overheating episode, a video of the incident showed.

The footage, posted to social media, showed a staffer holding Clinton as she stood waiting for a vehicle to arrive at the scene.

When Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, attempted to enter the van, she appeared to stumble. She was eventually taken from the scene to her daughter’s apartment.

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

Nick Merrill, a campaign spokesman for Clinton, said in a statement that the former secretary of state felt “overheated” and “departed to go to her daughter’s apartment.”

Clinton was later “feeling much better,” Merrill added. She was eventually seen waving to cameras as she exited Chelsea Clinton’s apartment a few hours later.

Fox News first reported that Clinton suffered a “medical episode” and possibly fainted as she was helped into a vehicle and rushed from the scene. This report was corroborated by NBC News.

A witness told Fox that Clinton lost a shoe during the incident.

For weeks, conservative news outlets have promoted stories suggesting Clinton is secretly battling health issues. The Clinton campaign has strongly denied such claims and dismissed them as conspiracy theories.

NOW WATCH: Clinton just released a brutal ad linking Trump to white supremacists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.