Video Highlights Of Fortune Brainstorm Tech

One of the highlights of the recently concluded Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado came when the former president of Harvard, Larry Summers, was asked to reminisce about his meeting with the twin brothers who accused Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their idea for Facebook.

The meeting with Summers, who also served as Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and was President Obama’s top economic advisor, and students Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was dramatized in the movie The Social Network.



“Rarely have I encountered such swagger and I tried to respond in kind,” recalled Summers, who further noted:

“One of the things you learn as a college president is if an undergraduate is wearing a tie and a jacket on Thursday afternoon at three o’clock, there are two possibilities. One is that they’re looking for a job and have an interview; the other is that they are an arsehole. This was the later case.”

Below is the Summers video.



Silicon Valley investment banker Frank Quattrone talked about the possibility of another tech bubble. He called LinkedIn the Netscape of this era.

Skype CEO Tom Bates discussed his company’s acquisition by Microsoft.

The CEO of streaming music startup Spotify was also a noteworthy speaker.

Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.