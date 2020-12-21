A high school football player gave up an easy touchdown in the state championship to let his teammate score

@dctf / Twitter Doug Brooks hands off an easy touchdown to teammate Max Machacek.

Shiner High School won the Texas Class 2A, Division I state championship 42-20 on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

The play of the game came from Doug Brooks, who handed off an easy fumble-return touchdown to allow his teammate to score.

After the game, Brooks said that he had been working on getting his teammates on the defensive line a touchdown all season.

While Shiner scored plenty of points in their win, the highlight of the game was a moment of camaraderie between teammates.

With the game still scoreless in the first quarter, Doug Brooks, who plays both defensive tackle and fullback for Shiner, stripped the opposing quarterback, gathered the ball mid-air, and started storming towards the end zone.

But rather than barrel in for the touchdown himself, Brooks turned and handed the ball off to fellow defensive lineman Max Machacek to let him enjoy the score.

The play was a part of a year-long plan for Brooks, who had already scored plenty of touchdowns for his team while playing fullback.

“At the beginning of the year, I told the d-line and o-line that if I get a chance, I’m going to give y’all a touchdown,” Brooks said when asked about the play, per TexasHSFootball.com. “They block for us. They get the credit, but they don’t get the credit like they should. I had to give at least one of them a touchdown.”

The touchdown handoff wasn’t the only highlight Brooks would have on the day. Later in the game, Brooks unleashed a viscious stiff-arm that would make Derrick Henry proud.

Congratulations to Brooks and his teammates at Shiner High School on their state championship win.

