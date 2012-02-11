WATCH: A High School Basketball Game Ends On A Full-Court Bounce Pass Alley-Oop Dunk

Lorenzo Arguello

This Oklahoma high school basketball game took place a few weeks ago, but video of its dramatic ending just recently came to our attention.

Although the game ended on this crazy full-court alley-oop, the scoring team already had the game in hand. Regardless, we wouldn’t mind seeing this shot attempted in college hoops or the NBA (via Big Lead Sports).

