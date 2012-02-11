WATCH: A High School Basketball Game Ends On A Full-Court Bounce Pass Alley-Oop Dunk

This Oklahoma high school basketball game took place a few weeks ago, but video of its dramatic ending just recently came to our attention.



Although the game ended on this crazy full-court alley-oop, the scoring team already had the game in hand. Regardless, we wouldn’t mind seeing this shot attempted in college hoops or the NBA (via Big Lead Sports).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.