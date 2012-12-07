Former NFL Coach Bizarrely Compares Tim Tebow To A Choo-Choo Train

Former Jets and Chiefs head coach Herman Edwards is a complex character. He might be one of the best motivators the NFL has seen in the last 20 years and could convince a turtle to run through a wall to help a team win. But as an analyst, he also occasionally does things like the video below in which he tries to compare Tim Tebow to a choo-choo train with some bizarre hand signals and sounds.



It is not completely clear what Edwards is trying to do at the 0:34 mark. And we are not sure he knows either…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

