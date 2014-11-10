VIDEO: Here's Where Segments Of The Berlin Wall Ended Up

The Berlin Wall. Photo: Google/YouTube

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Google has put together a clip highlighting some of the international locations where segments of the infamous concrete barrier still exist today.

The German Federal Archives (Bundesarchiv) provided archival photographs for the video and Googlers from around the world translated more than 50 international versions.

The clip visits cities such as New York, Seoul, London, Strasbourg, Brussels and Kiev.

Musical composer Nils Frahm, who grew up in Germany, arranged the soundtrack and wrote this about the inspirational anniversary.

I was 7 years old when thousands of East German signature cars arrived in my hometown Hamburg and filled the air with odd smelling blue smoke. I saw strangers hugging strangers, tears in their eyes, their voices tired from singing. I was too young to understand, but I felt that life was different now and that different was better. Now it is our obligation to tell this story to all those who couldn’t be there, who could not feel the spark of the peaceful revolution themselves and more importantly who can’t remember how existence feels when its incarcerated by concrete walls. It is time to celebrate 25 years of unity.

Here’s the video:

