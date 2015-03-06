VIDEO: Here's what the latest changes to Sydney's $10 billion Barangaroo development will look like

Lend Lease, developer of the $10 billion Sydney CDB waterfront Barangaroo, is making changes to the area known as Barangaroo South, where the buildings are clustered.

Today they announced that Renzo Piano will design three residential apartment towers on the site, and as well as a number of other changes, titled Modification (Mod) 8, which they’ve lodged with the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment.

There are trade offs involved. The development’s gross floor area (GFA) will increase by 9% overall. There will be fewer buildings, but some will be higher than originally planned five years ago, with James Packer’s Crown Sydney hotel and casino soaring to 275 metres, with 77,500 square metres of GFA.

Two of Piano’s residential towers are taller, at 250m and 210m, while the third shrinks to 107m. The buildings also move further south from the original concept plan so they don’t shade the adjacent park.

Meanwhile, work on the two residential waterfront buildings, Anadara and Alexander, and the Richard Rogers-designed commercial buildings, International Towers Sydney, continues with the first residents and tenants expected to move in during the second half of 2015.

