VIDEO: Here's What Happens When American Kids Try Vegemite For The First Time

REACT channel/Youtube

A group of schoolkids in the US were offered Vegemite to try for the first time and their reactions were captured on video.

The REACT channel asked the children to discuss their thoughts on the taste and texture of one of Australia’s most popular breakfast spreads.

It’s part of a regular taste test on various products that REACT runs on a weekly basis.

Did they hate it? The consensus among the kids was relatively unfavourable.

Watch the video below to see their reactions.

