VIDEO: Here's Vladimir Putin's promise to 'eliminate' those who downed Russian passenger plane

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has promised he will find those responsible for downing a Russian passenger plane that crashed in Egypt’s Sinai last month killing all 224 on board and “eliminate them”.

Putin delivered the threat in cold, calm tones after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told state media that the Metrojet Airbus 321-200 was brought down by a home-made bomb smuggled on board by a passenger.

Picture: Maxim Grigoriev/Russian Emergency Ministry handout

The plane crashed two weeks ago, but Russia had since been reluctant to admit it was the result of a terrorist attack.

The bomb weighed less than 1.3kg, was composed of TNT and reportedly made it through Sharm el Sheikh airport undetected.

“The murder of our people on Sinai is among the bloodiest crimes (against us),” Putin said.

“We will search for them everywhere. No matter where they are hiding, we will find them in any part of the world, and we will eliminate them.”

Putin then promised Russia would strengthen its work in Syria in such a way that “the terrorists will understand that retribution is inevitable”.

Russia has also offered up to $50 million for any information leading to the capture of the plotters of the attack.

Here’s Putin’s full message:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

