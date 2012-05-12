Here's The Thrilling Finish That Eliminated The Chicago Bulls From The Playoffs

For a little while last night, it looked like the Bulls would force a game seven back in Chicago despite not having Derrick Rose or Joakim Noah. But despite trailing most of the fourth quarter, the 8th-seed Philadelphia 76ers rallied and took the lead in the final 10 seconds, and survived a near-miss half-court buzzer beater to pull the upset and move on to the second round.



Here is the crazy final seconds of the game that started with the Bulls’ Omer Asik, a career 48.4% free throw shooter, going to the free throw line with a chance to give the Bulls a 3-point lead…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

