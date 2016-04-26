VIDEO: The submarine France is making for the Australian Navy

The Shortfin Barracuda. Photo: DCNS.

DCNS, a French naval shipbuilding company, has won the $50 billion contract to build submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

The company will be building a submarine fleet made up of Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A models.

The submarine takes its name from the Shortfin Barracuda, an indigenous species of the predatory fish found in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

“The Shortfin Barracuda is over 90 metres in length and displaces more than 4,000 tons when dived,” said Sean Costello, CEO DCNS Australia during the Competitive Evaluation Process.

“If selected the Shortfin Barracuda will remain in service until the 2060s and the Block 1A platform will be updated and upgraded with new technology developed in France and Australia.

“The technical evolution of the submarine will be enabled by a strategic level Government to Government agreement between France and Australia.”

Here’s a look at the Shortfin Barracuda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHZUJe3N99c

