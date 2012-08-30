Here's The Strange Clip Of Novak Djokovic Shown During The U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic can be a colourful character at times, and maybe that’s what ESPN was trying to capture with the clip below. This random 3.7-second clip was part of a larger music montage that was broadcast after a commercial break during Djokovic’s opening round match.



Here’s the full segment. We also clipped out our favourite parts below to emphasise just how odd this sequence was…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.