VIDEO: Here's The Shot That Has Left Australian Cricket Legend Adam Gilchrist Speechless

Commentators Adam Gilchrist and Damien Flemming reacting to Maxwell’s leave/ Sceenshot of Channel Ten.

Glenn Maxwell has stunned commentators, fans and teammates in the T20 Big Bash League at the Gabba last night, getting out on an unbelievable leave that left former Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist gobsmacked.

“I’m speechless,” said Gilchrist, summing up the general consensus of the spectators.

“I really don’t know what to say there.

“Well may they celebrate. That is the most extraordinary dismissal I’ve ever seen in the game.”

Fellow commentator Damien Flemming continued: “I’ve never seen that before. He’s bowling inswingers so the ball is always going to shape in and he’s left a ball that pitched on off and hit middle.”

“One of the bigger brain fades in cricket history,” added Gilly.

Here’s the almighty miss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQUqjFQH-jg

Following the Maxwell’s poor performance he took to Twitter to publicly apologise.

Sorry stars fans, not good enough, dumb and sh*t is the only way to describe tonight's events. — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 28, 2014

This miss could have sealed the Stars fate, going down by one-run to Brisbane.

