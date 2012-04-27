The New Jersey Devils Won Their Double-Overtime Game 7 Thriller With This Lucky Bounce

This game seven between the New Jersey Devils and the Florida Panthers just had that feeling from the start that it was heading towards sudden death overtime. And the teams didn’t disappoint, taking it into double-overtime before this game-winner by Adam Henrique of the Devils after the puck to a couple of fortunate bounces.



And with the Devils winning, the road team is now 13-5 in the last 18 game sevens to go into overtime.

Here’s the video…

