Here's The Goal That Eliminated Russia And Sent Upset-Minded Greece On To The Quarterfinals Of The Euros

Entering the final matches of group play at Euro 2012, Russia only needed a tie against underdog Greece in order to advance to the quarterfinals.



But a goal in the closing seconds of the first half proved to be the game-winner for Greece. That, coupled with a win by the Czech Republic over Poland, eliminated Russia and sent Greece on to the final eight.

Entering the tournament, only Denmark at 80/1 was a longer shot to win this tournament than Greece at 66/1. Unfortunately for Greece, they will now likely face the mighty Germans in the quarterfinals.

But for the next six days, the nation of Greece will have something to smile about. Here’s the winning goal (via ESPN)…





