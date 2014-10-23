VIDEO: Here's The Dramatic Footage Of When Shots Were Fired In The Canadian Parliament

Ottawa police officers near Parliament Hill. Photo: Getty Images

A gunman was killed by police inside Canada’s Parliament building after he shot and killed a soldier at the National War Memorial in the nation’s capital, Ottawa earlier today.

The city is on lockdown as police investigate the shootings.

Watch the intense moment when police and security confront the rogue shooter inside the Canadian parliament.

NOW READ: Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Says Parliament Shooting In Canada Has ‘Hallmarks Of A Terror Attack’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.