VIDEO: Here Are T-Mobile Girl Carly Foulkes' Really Terrible Indie Film Shorts

If there’s an actress/model who could name her role and price in TV-land right now, it’s T-Mobile pitchwoman Carly Foulkes, sometimes known as the girl in the pink dress. So why has she popped up on YouTube in this weird, pointless indie short, “The Blanket,” that does absolutely nothing to showcase her obvious appeal?In the film, Foulkes plays the daughter of a couple who bicker about the merits of a blanket. That’s it. In most of the movie, she’s obscured behind the other actors or a table. It’s a three-hander and she has the fewest lines of all.



Another TV pilot she was attached to, “Powers,” has yet to surface.

Foulkes doesn’t need the money, of course. But it would be nice to see her career evolve beyond shilling Androids.

The director is Claudine Marrotte. Earlier, Marrotte shot Foulkes in an equally uninspired two-hander about a couple discussing whether they feel comfortable enough to burp and fart in front of each other in the bathtub:

