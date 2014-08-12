VIDEO: Here Are Some Of Robin Williams' Greatest Moments Ever Caught On Film

Comedic genius and superstar actor Robin Williams, who has been found dead of an apparent suicide in his home in California, was well known for his hilarious on-screen performances, fantastic impersonations and rolling improvisations.

We’ve pulled together clips of some of his most memorable moments on screen.

The clip below – from the 1987 war-comedy Good Morning, Vietnam – showcases the huge range of his talents.

You can see more of Williams’ uproarious, high-spirited, thrilling and intensely dramatic performances below.

Friend and co-star Robert De Niro says “Robin Williams is quite something.. very, very amazing and very funny,” during outtakes of their gripping drama, Awakenings (1990).

Hook (1991) remains a classic in many VHS collections. Here’s a favourite scene where Peter Pan (Williams) confronts Captain James Hook (Dustin Hoffman) aboard the Jolly Roger.

A gay cabaret owner and his drag queen partner agree to ‘act straight’ in The Birdcage (1996) as a ruse to help their son get married.

“Did someone roll a five or an eight?” Who doesn’t remember Jumanji (1995)? The give-and-take boardgame blockbuster was full of surprises, like this crazy living-room stampede.

“What will your verse be?” Williams challenged his students in the oft-referenced drama Dead Poet’s Society (1989).

Eccentric father of three, Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams), dresses up as a loveable female housekeeper in order to spend time with his family after splitting with his wife (Sally Field) in Mrs Doubtfire (1993).

Robin Williams’s unmistakable voicing of the all-powerful Genie is the main draw card for viewers of Aladdin (1992).

Anybody experiencing personal problems can always contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

