Rebuttals to the State Of The Union are always awkward, and Marco Rubio’s was probably better than most.



But this was a bit of an awkward moment in Marco Rubio’s State Of The Union Rebuttal.

Awkward Rubio drink vine.co/v/bvEnPmub7Lr — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 13, 2013

And here’s the full context.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.