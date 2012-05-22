Here's How The Staples centre Goes From Ice Rink To Basketball Court In Two Hours

The Staples centre in Los Angeles hosted four playoff games this weekend in the span of 36 hours.



The chaos start on Saturday at noon when the Clippers hosted game three of their series, and ended last night when the Clippers again played the San Antonio Spurs. But in between, the Lakers played game four of their playoff series, and the Kings hosted game four of the NHL’s Western Conference finals.

On Saturday we showed you how the Staples centre quickly converted from a Lakers court to a Clippers court.

But even more impressive is going from an ice hockey surface to a basketball surface in just over two hours Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what it looked like (via TNT)…

