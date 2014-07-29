VIDEO: Here's How Sydney's New $3.5M Ribbon Sculpture Will Look When George St Becomes A Pedestrian Mall

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The latest step in the Sydney City Council’s radical plan to transform the CBD was revealed today with news that it’s buying three major public sculptures, at a total cost of $7.8 million.

The signature work is a 50m-metre high steel work, called Cloud Arch, by the Tokyo architect and artist Junya Ishigami, who won the top prize, the Golden Lion for best project, at the 2012 Venice Biennale.

Cloud Arch will span George Street between Town Hall and the Queen Victoria building with the new light rail line running down the street, which will become a pedestrian mall.

Here’s what the artist himself has to say about his new work for Sydney:

Sydney is about to be reborn as we look toward 2030. George Street will change significantly. To plan a vehicle-free, pedestrian-only space at such a large scale in the heart of a major metropolis is considered progressive even at the global scale. Green, Global and Connected are the characteristics of the new Sydney, and this new public space about to be created in George Street will be the exact manifestation of these qualities. In disseminating this new image to the world, Sydney will be reborn as a new city in the consciousness of people everywhere. Good public policy is not, in itself, enough – there is a need for a new symbol to embody and communicate these qualities to the world. The new symbol should be something that allows the three qualities of Green, Global and Connected to be easily understood, shared, and remembered by every individual in this world.

The Cloud is that new symbol, comprehensible to all. The Cloud evokes comfort, openness and freedom. Through freedom, it is connected to cloud computing which, in turn, links to the quality of a connected city so important to Sydney.

