Here's How Close Josh Hamilton Came To Hitting Five Home Runs In One Game

By now you have probably heard that Josh Hamilton became just the 16th player in Major League history to hit four home runs in one game. You might also know that he also hit a double and accumulated an American League record 18 total bases.



But another look at that double shows just how close Hamilton came to hitting five home runs.

In the fifth inning, Hamilton got a hanging curve ball and belted it to right-centre. And despite giving the ball just a tad too much top-spin, he still drove the ball to just shy of the warning track, missing home run no. 5 by about 10 feet.

Here are all five of his at bats from last night. But if you just want to see the double, go to the 0:55 mark.



