VIDEO: Here's An Awesome Farewell Tribute To The NRL Players Retiring This Year

Anthony Minichiello walking from the field for the last time. Photo: Matt King/ Getty

2014 has been a huge season for the NRL.

For the first time in the game’s 106-year history not one player has been sent off and, in another first, the last four remaining teams in the season were all from Sydney.

Oh, and New South Wales won the The State of Origin(!).

Driving these moments are the players.

But, as with every year, we now must say goodbye to some of our favourites.

This season was the last for big names like Beau Ryan, Anthony Minichiello, Braith Anasta, Brent Tate and Nathan Merritt.

As a farewell tribute to the league’s retiring players for 2014 the NRL has put together an awesome showreel of some of their best tries.

Here it is.

