A Bird-Man Crashed The Trophy Ceremony At The U.S. Open

We have seen hundreds of fans crash major sporting events. But this might be the first time that a fan jumped in front of the cameras during a trophy presentation and started making sounds like a bird call before being ushered away by security.



Here is the video (via NBC Sports) and the subsequent zingers from both US Open champion Webb Simpson and Bob Costas…





