VIDEO: Helicopter rescue of Australian in Antarctica

The rescue helicopter. Image: Kym Newbery/Australian Antarctic Division

A seriously wounded Australian expeditioner has been evacuated by helicopter from Davis station in Antarctica to the icebreaker Aurora Australis.

The Australian Antarctic Division’s Polar Medicine Unit said the transfer went smoothly last night.

The man, a member of the trades team, is in a serious but stable condition in the ship’s medical facility.

The Aurora Australis is heading back to Australia after being turned back to Davis last week to retrieve the ill man.

Here’s the helicopter taking the man from the station to the ship:

“The team have been working through the weekend in very cold, below minus 10 degrees, and at times snowy conditions,” said Robb Clifton, the Division’s operations manager.

“Before the patient was transferred we did several test runs to make sure the operation went as smoothly as possible.”

The ship is about 120 nautical miles out of Davis and has another 100 nautical miles of ice to navigate before reaching open ocean.

It is expected the voyage back to Hobart will take about two weeks.

The nature of the illness and the name of the patient have not been released.

