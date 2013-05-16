Heat Close Out The Bulls Thanks To Dwyane Wade's Block And Put-Back Dunk

There was a lot of speculation that Dwyane Wade wouldn’t even play in game five against the Bulls. But he found a way on to the court and it was his play on both ends in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win and move the Heat on to the Eastern Conference finals.



The Bulls fell behind early, 22-4. But they fought their way back and led for much of the second half. But late in the fourth quarter, the Heat were back in front by five when Jimmy Butler attempted a 3-pointer that was blocked by Wade.

In the very next possession, Norris Cole missed a jumper from the left side that Wade slammed home on a put back. The Heat went up seven and held on for a 94-91 win. Here is the pivotal sequence…

