Announcer Has On-Air Meltdown After White Sox Blow Lead

Ken “Hawk” Harrelson is no stranger to on-air meltdowns. The latest came with two outs in the ninth inning when two White Sox infielders collided on what should have been an easy game-ending out.



Harrelson’s reaction can best be described as “angry.” Then, after an extended silence in which Steve Stone has to take over play-by-play duties, Harrelson does chime in at the 1:10 mark with “you gotta be bleepin’ me.”

Harrelson then continues to mumble to himself for more than a minute before WGN went to a commercial break.

The White Sox would come back and win in the bottom of the ninth (video via WGN and AwfulAnnouncing.com)…

And here is the Mets broadcast of the same play (via MLB.com)…

