Hawaii Quarterback Unleashed A Brutal Block Against USC

Hawai’i quarterback Taylor Graham unleashed a vicious block on USC during a reverse run sending the Rainbow Warriors bench into a tizzy.
After transferring from Ohio State to Hawai’i, Graham is starting his first game since high school. So far his passing is a bit rusty, but his blocking is just fine. Here’s the video. You can see a GIF of the block below…
