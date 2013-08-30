Hawaii Quarterback Unleashed A Brutal Block Against USC

Hawai’i quarterback Taylor Graham unleashed a vicious block on USC during a reverse run sending the Rainbow Warriors bench into a tizzy.

After transferring from Ohio State to Hawai’i, Graham is starting his first game since high school. So far his passing is a bit rusty, but his blocking is just fine. Here’s the video. You can see a GIF of the block below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[image url='http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3795/9624312631_1ed65f6c5d_o.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true']

And here is the replay...

