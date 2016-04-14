Video has emerged of Tony Abbott singing John Denver at pub karaoke

Photo: Wes Heather/ Facebook.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott took a break from his charity fundraising tour of regional Australia to treat pub patrons to a spot of karaoke.

Abbott, who is currently completing a 1000km cycle race to raise funds for charity, was at a stop in the small New South Wales town of Cootamundra, according to Buzzfeed.

While in town he called in to the town’s Family Hotel to have a few red wines and partake in a karaoke session with local radio announcer Wesley Heather.

Abbott performed several songs including Country Roads by John Denver.

Heather shared a video of himself and the former PM singing on Facebook.

“We might be a little bit off, but we both had fun,” he wrote.

