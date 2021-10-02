Watch Harry Styles stop mid-concert to help a fan with their baby gender reveal

Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in 2019. Isabel Infantes – PA Images/Getty Images

Harry Styles performed in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday as part of his Love On tour.

Videos of the concert showed Styles, 27, helping a pregnant fan with a baby gender reveal.

Styles previously gave a fan dating advice during a separate concert in September.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Harry Styles helped a fan with their baby gender reveal during his concert.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer was performing in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of his Love On tour when the fan caught his eye from the crowd. ‘

Photos shared to Twitter showed the mother-to-be with a sign that read, “I’m having a baby, please make it your business,” in reference to lyrics in Styles’ 2017 song, “Kiwi.” Another woman held a sign asking Styles to “open these gender results.”

Styles, 27, stopped mid-concert to approach the fan, then teased the stadium audience with the surprise results. Footage showed that the fan handed her cell phone to Styles so her husband could be on the line during the reveal.

“…A little baby girl,” Styles says, prompting fans to celebrate and cheer in support.

“That’s what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?” Styles asked the fan.

Last month, Styles made headlines for stopping his concert in Minnesota to share some dating advice with a fan. The fan held up a sign that read, “Should I text him?”

“My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you,” Styles told the audience.

Styles will continue his Love On Tour to November 2021, with his final stop in Inglewood, California.