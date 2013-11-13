This Harlem Globetrotter Was Nearly Decapitated When A Backboard Fell On Him

In a scary scene, William Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters narrowly escaped serious injury when his dunk caused a backboard in Honduras to collapse.

After dunking the ball, Bullard hung from the rim and appeared to try to put his feet on the backboard. This caused the backboard to collapse, nearly landing on top of Bullard. He suffered just a cut to his forehead and later returned to the sideline (via TheBigLead.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.