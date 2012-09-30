Hardly Anybody Showed Up To See Miami's Wild Last Minute Win Over NC State

Facing third down on their own 38 yard line, with the score tied and just 32 seconds left in the game, Miami appeared to be headed to overtime against ACC rival North Carolina State. But Stephen Morris scrambled around, and heaved the ball about 65 yards in the air to a wide open Phillip Dorsett for the win.



It’s just too bad nobody was there to see the exciting finish (see image below; video via cfbsection.com).

Photo: ESPNU

