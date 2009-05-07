Video: Hands On With The Amazon Kindle DX

Here’s a quick video of the new Amazon Kindle DX e-book reader, which will launch this summer for $489.



You can see the new widescreen feature, which is enabled by a motion sensor. (Like on the iPhone or new iPods, or some digital cameras.)

Click here to scroll through our Kindle DX photo gallery →



You can also view this video in HD at Vimeo or YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.