VIDEO: A $4.7 Million Hamptons Mansion Burns To The Ground

A fire tore through a mansion in Water Mill, in the Hamptons, last night, completely destroying the home and another building nearby, according to Southampton Patch.



The home, on Jordan Drive, was empty at the time. It’s currently for sale, listed at $4.675 million by Corcoran.

The 10-bedroom home sat on 1.5 acres.

Check out the video below, via Patch:



