Hail Mary Completes Miracle Comeback For Lions, Down 14 With 18 Seconds Left

The Lions scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, including two touchdowns in the final 18 seconds to force overtime against the Titans. The second touchdown, a Hail Mary on the final play of regulation, followed the recovery of an onside kick.



Of course, this is the Lions we are talking about. They went on to lose in overtime.

Here’s the Hail Mary…



