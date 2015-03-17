VIDEO: Guy Sebastian has made a risky song choice for Eurovision, he's trying 'something new'

Guy Sebastian/ Facebook.

Guy Sebastian made a surprising song choice for Australia’s entry in the 2015 Eurovision competition – a contemporary R&B-style track called ‘Tonight Again’, which he wrote and recorded in just one week.

Sebastian said he wanted to “try and write something new” for Australia’s debut on the Eurovision stage, writing a song that captured the moments in life you wish wouldn’t end.

Sebastian will perform during the Grand Final stage of the competition as a fast-tracked, wild-card entrant.

Blink TV Australia director Paul Clarke, whose company is producing the SBS coverage of the songfest, said Sebastian was initially thinking power ballad.

“But this new song is a celebration of the grand final night and our participation, and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” he said.

Eurovision 2015 will take place in Vienna at Wiener Stadthalle arena on May 23, and screened to around 195 million people worldwide. It will air in Australia the following Sunday morning and evening on SBS.

