VIDEO: Gun Rights Activists Use $100,000 Porsche For Target Practice

Well, here’s one way to destroy a fancy car.



This unbelievable video shows 130 members of gun rights group Massachusetts group Comm2A opening fire on a Porsche 911, which was donated “by a wealthy motorist who was fed-up with the vehicle’s constant engine problems,” according to the Small World News Service.

The silver sports car, which costs around $100,000, was sprayed with more than 10,000 rounds before being carted to a nearby junkyard.

One of the participants caught the whole spectacle on tape.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t miss 25 Aston Martins that were totaled in wrecks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.