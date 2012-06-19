AFTERMATH: A 60-Second Briefing On The Greek Elections

Greece’s highly anticipated and highly scrutinized second shot at parliamentary elections last week have likely brought a momentary reprieve from fears that the country could suddenly leave the euro.



But it has not brought a reprieve to the crisis as a whole.

We examine the fallout of the elections—who won and what this means—in our quick Greek elections post mortem.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Here’s Why Spain Might Not Crumble Under Its Massive Bank Bailout

STIGLITZ: More Instability In The U.S. Could Lead To A Recovery

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.