AFTERMATH: A 60-Second Briefing On The Greek Elections

Simone Foxman

Greece’s highly anticipated and highly scrutinized second shot at parliamentary elections last week have likely brought a momentary reprieve from fears that the country could suddenly leave the euro.

But it has not brought a reprieve to the crisis as a whole.

We examine the fallout of the elections—who won and what this means—in our quick Greek elections post mortem.

 

Produced by Robert Libetti

