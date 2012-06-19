AFTERMATH: A 60-Second Briefing On The Greek Elections

Greece’s highly anticipated and highly scrutinized second shot at parliamentary elections last week have likely brought a momentary reprieve from fears that the country could suddenly leave the euro.
But it has not brought a reprieve to the crisis as a whole.
We examine the fallout of the elections—who won and what this means—in our quick Greek elections post mortem.
Produced by Robert Libetti
