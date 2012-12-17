A Guardrail Collapsed Following Chargers Game Sending Fans Spilling Onto Field

Following the Carolina Panthers’ 31-7 win over the Chargers in San Diego, a Panthers player was celebrating with fans pushing up against the railing. And as the player starts to run off the field, the guardrail of Qualcomm Stadium appears to collapse and several fans can be seen falling onto the field. There is no word yet if any fans were injured…



Please enable Javascript to watch this videoAnd here it is slowed down…

[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8354/8278656475_9770aedb8d_o.gif" link="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8354/8278656475_9770aedb8d_o.gif" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

