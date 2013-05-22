Grizzlies Force Overtime After Controversial Flagrant Foul Call Against The Spurs

Trailing by four with less than a minute left, a bad pass by Manu Ginobli was intercepted and Tony Allen had a breakaway for the Grizzlies. Ginobli fouled Allen hard as he went up for the layup and was called for a flagrant foul.



But was it flagrant?

It was definitely a hard foul. But Allen embellished the foul by holding his head after falling to the court even though it was clear on the replays that he was faking and his head never hit the court.

Allen would go on to hit both free throws and then the Grizzlies scored on the ensuing possession to tie the game and force overtime (video via ESPN)…

