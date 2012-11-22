Announcer's Reaction To Grinnell Player's Record-Breaking 115th Point Was As Over-The-Top As The Feat

Below is video of the actual game broadcast in which Grinnell’s Jack Taylor broke the record for more points ever scored in a men’s college basketball game.



The first video shows Taylor scoring his 100th point, in which the announcer asks Wilt Chamberlain what he has to say, something that would be difficult considering Chamberlain has been dead for 13 years…

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoAnd here is Taylor breaking the previous record with a 3-pointer that gave him 115 points in the game…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

