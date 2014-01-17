Greg Oden Played His First NBA Game In Four Years -- And He's Already Dunking

More than four years after playing his last game with the Portland Trail Blazers, Greg Oden returned to the NBA with the Miami Heat and made an immediate impact.

Oden entered the game in the second quarter and just 17 seconds later he grabbed an offensive rebound and dunked the ball for his first points since December, 2009. Oden dunked again a few minutes later and finished with six points and two rebounds in what was just the 83rd game of his NBA career since being drafted number one overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they needed more than just Oden as they were blown out by the Wizards. Here are both dunks (via Sun Sports).

