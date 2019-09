Nobody would blame Packers fans for being a little irate today. But it is nice to see that some of them have a sense of humour about the replacement officials that cost the Packers a game last night.



One local newscast went so far as to use a replacement weatherman during their newscast (via Hot Clicks)…



