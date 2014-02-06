NBA Player Converted An Alley-Oop At The Buzzer Into His Own Basket

In one of the more bizarre bloopers you will ever see, Gorgui Dieng of the Minnesota Timberwolves caught a missed shot by Derek Fisher of the Oklahoma City Thunder at the end of the third quarter and then dropped it into the hoop for an alley-oop into his own basket at the buzzer.

Interestingly, the shot counted as three points for the Thunder as the Fisher was given credit for the basket. The Thunder went on to win 106-97 and Dieng went 0-4 on shots directed at the correct basket.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.