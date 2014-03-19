VIDEO: This Is Google's Smartwatch

Google officially announced Android for wearable devices today.

To promote the new version of Android it released this video which gives you an idea of how it thinks a smart watch should operate.

Basically, Google used the interface it developed for Google Glass and put it on a watch.

Right now, Google is heavy on Google applications. It is opening it up to developers to come up with their own ideas.

We’re not exactly jumping up to get one after watching this, how about you?

