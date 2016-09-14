There's now footage of Google's burrito-delivering drones in action

We’ve got our first good look at Google’s new burrito-delivering drones in action.
The Roanoke Times has got its hands on footage of some of the first public tests of Project Wing — a drone delivery project run by X (formerly Google X), an experimental lab owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet.
The drones are being tested in Virginia, on the Virginia Tech university campus. X has teamed up with Chipotle to deliver burritos. Previous reports say that X intends to use the drone to deliver burritos from a food truck to students, though The Roanoke Times’ footage appears to just show test flights for now, rather than genuine food deliveries. (But there was a food truck close by!)
Google isn’t the only company looking into drone deliveries. Amazon is also very interested in the possibilities of the technology, and is quietly conducting tests at a field in Cambridge, England.
VIDEO: Burrito-delivering drones tested at Virginia Tech. https://t.co/UdyCdamS0n pic.twitter.com/2DrFNitXNj
— The Daily Progress (@DailyProgress) September 13, 2016
