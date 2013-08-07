Google Glass Shows Us What It Is Like To Be 7-Foot-2 And Good At Basketball

Roy Hibbert has uploaded a video to YouTube that he made while wearing Google Glass.

The video shows the center for the Indiana Pacers going through some basic drills in a gym. For most of us, this is as close as we will ever get to knowing what it is like to be 7-foot-2 or be able to throw down easy dunks and block shots.

It is also a nice little promo for Google Glass, suggesting the eyewear won’t even impede a person’s ability to do something athletic. At one point, the video shows Hibbert making several long jump shots in a row.

Here’s the video…

