Video: Golfer Tries To Out-Drive Lamborghini

Callaway is marketing the release of its new forged composite Diablo Octane driver in a pretty awesome way. The company pitted golfer Stuart Appleby, armed with the driver, hitting a ball as hard as he could 275 meters as a 550-hp Lamborghini Gallardo raced alongside to see which would cover the distance first. Check out the video:



Golfer vs. Car @ Yahoo! Video A Chinese shoe company has an equally creative ad out for its new Li Ning line >

