A Danish Golfer Took Off His Pants To Hit A Shot Out Of The Water

It is not unusual for a player to take off his shoes and socks, and roll up his pants in order to hit a ball sitting in shallow water. But Danish golfer Andreas Harto took it a step further when he took off his pants and hit a shot out of the water while wearing just his shirt and boxers.



Harto was able to save bogey and finished tied for 15th in the European Tour event in Morocco.

But the most awkward moment comes after the shot, when Harto, in the midst of drying off, realises he needs to mark his ball on the green. Rather than put his pants back on, Harto jogs over to his ball, marks it, and jogged back off, all while still in his underwear. Here’s the video (via Devil Ball Golf)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.