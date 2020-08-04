Golfer Joel Sjoholm had to take a boat to play his shot at the European Tour Hero Open, and he still managed to save a bogey

@EuropeanTour / Twitter Joel Sjoholm had one of the most adventurous bogeys you’ll ever see, taking a quick detour to an island to rescue his ball.

Swedish golfer Joel Sjoholm had to ferry himself across a water hazard to hit his ball off an island.

The adventurous journey took place on Sunday during the final round of the European Tour’s Hero Open.

Sjoholm made it across the water safely, got his ball back to dry land, and wound up taking a bogey on the hole.

Sjoholm’s nautical adventure began on the par 5 No. 17 at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club. On his second shot approaching the green, Sjoholm’s ball veered off course and landed on an island in the middle of a water hazard just off the green.

Thankfully, the course had prepared for such a contingency, as Sjoholm hopped aboard a waiting vessel and ferried himself over to his ball.

Erm… Not sure how to caption this so we'll just say what we see. Joel Sjöholm is currently in a boat to go and play his ball from an island ????‍♂️#HeroOpen #GolfForGood pic.twitter.com/PcS3vlhERr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2020

Once he’d arrived, Sjoholm had a bit of yard work to do, moving around signs to give himself a shot at his ball. Eventually, he was able to chip himself off of the island, pushing his ball a bit past the green but onto the relative safety of dry land.

UPDATE: Sjöholm is terrible at moving signs, but has played his ball from Henderson’s island and made bogey.#HeroOpen #GolfForGood pic.twitter.com/wtW8m9ysEY — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2020

All that was left was a journey back to the mainland to finish out the hole.

You’ve done everything right so far Joel, so whatever you do, don’t fall in…#HeroOpen #GolfForGood pic.twitter.com/F7vPZTYvay — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2020

Sjoholm went on to save a bogey on the hole and finish the tournament tied for 22nd.

